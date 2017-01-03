Clerk beaten to death by shoplifter Friday, January 6
MILWAUKEE, WI Milwaukee police are looking for a shoplifting suspect who is now a murder suspect. The suspect was confronted by a gas station employee Thursday morning at a BP station in the 2600-block of West Lisbon Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Customer service
|Jan 4
|Rick Marino
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 4
|johnnyb
|18
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 3
|Next
|9
|Attempted Carjacking
|Jan 2
|Next
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC