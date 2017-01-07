City Seeks Developers for Home Rehab Grants in Sherman Park
Starting Friday, developers will have the opportunity to apply for grant funding to help with the purchase and renovation of city-owned foreclosed properties in the Sherman Park area, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II said. "This is exciting, important news for an area that will benefit immensely from reinvestment and employment opportunities," Alderman Stamper said.
