Celebrate Martin Luther King Day with the Milwaukee Public Library

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Milwaukee Public Library will host several celebrations and events throughout the day at its Martin Luther King branch, located at 310 W. Locust St. The day's festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with MLK-themed button making for all ages, free blood pressure screenings from Walgreen's and an interactive Martin Luther King Day timeline for adults featuring key moments in the life and legacy of MLK and the Civil Rights Movement, as well as opportunities for visitors to share how those events personally impacted their own lives and experiences and the creation of a King Day collage for teens, with the help of local artist Jasmine Barmore and the MPL Teen Advisory Board.

