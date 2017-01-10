Cardinal Bar being sold to Milwaukee bar owner
The owner of a signature soccer bar in Milwaukee is buying the legendary Cardinal Bar in Madison. The E. Wilson Street Bar has been the Cardinal Bar the past 43 years.
Read more at WKOW-TV.
