Car flipped in crash during downtown Milwaukee power outage
A mother and her two teenage sons were taken to a hospital on Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in downtown Milwaukee during a power outage that affected thousands. WBAY'S Milwaukee affiliate WISN reported the outage, which mostly affected the city's downtown and Riverwest neighborhoods, lasted nearly three hours but was corrected by about 10:15 a.m..
