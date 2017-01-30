Calderone's Fazzari cuts the ribbon on new Pizzeria San Giorgio
It's been almost exactly a year since news emerged that Gino Fazzari would open a new pizzeria right next door to his Calderone Club, 842 N. Old World 3rd St. Pizzeria San Giorgio located in the former Thai Palace , 838 N. Old World 3rd St. will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks President Peter Feigin. Fazzari expects to open to the public next week, after his staff is thoroughly trained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC