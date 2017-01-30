Calderone's Fazzari cuts the ribbon on new Pizzeria San Giorgio

It's been almost exactly a year since news emerged that Gino Fazzari would open a new pizzeria right next door to his Calderone Club, 842 N. Old World 3rd St. Pizzeria San Giorgio located in the former Thai Palace , 838 N. Old World 3rd St. will host a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with Mayor Tom Barrett and Bucks President Peter Feigin. Fazzari expects to open to the public next week, after his staff is thoroughly trained.

