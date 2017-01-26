Body found in Milwaukee creek
Milwaukee police are investigating a body found Thursday morning in a creek near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue. The location is very close to the Wauwatosa border.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|Tue
|Bad Bob
|23
|Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare
|Jan 24
|spud
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 24
|Gruesome
|2
|Rosie Odoald
|Jan 24
|Bida
|1
|The Packers
|Jan 22
|The truth
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|2
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|maryjane12
|24
