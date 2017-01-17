Ben and Jerry's joins MPS and Bartolotta's for ice cream contest
This morning, Milwaukee Public Schools announced an ice cream making contest in collaboration with the Bartolotta Restaurant Group, with which it has a shared culinary arts partnership. Ben & Jerr's co-founder Jerry Greenfield will be one of four judges in the competition, slated for Friday, Jan. 20 at James Madison Academic Campus, located at 8135 W. Florist Ave., from noon until 3 p.m. The fun and educational competition is part of ProStart , a culinary arts program implemented with Bartolotta Restaurant Group in four MPS high schools - Bay View, James Madison, Vincent and Washington - to help provide students with career readiness skills they can apply in jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
