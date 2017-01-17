Ben and Jerry's joins MPS and Bartolo...

Ben and Jerry's joins MPS and Bartolotta's for ice cream contest

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

This morning, Milwaukee Public Schools announced an ice cream making contest in collaboration with the Bartolotta Restaurant Group, with which it has a shared culinary arts partnership. Ben & Jerr's co-founder Jerry Greenfield will be one of four judges in the competition, slated for Friday, Jan. 20 at James Madison Academic Campus, located at 8135 W. Florist Ave., from noon until 3 p.m. The fun and educational competition is part of ProStart , a culinary arts program implemented with Bartolotta Restaurant Group in four MPS high schools - Bay View, James Madison, Vincent and Washington - to help provide students with career readiness skills they can apply in jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inaugeration 4 hr Hilda 1
Dumbocrats Wed Hilda 1
News US life expectancy falls Tue fatale 19
Taxes Tue Taxed 3
Space Aliens Tue Greenie 4
tax hell Tue Overtaxed 1
looking for info on MistrissMegan Jan 16 Diva 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC