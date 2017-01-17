Bartolotta Restaurant Group and Milwa...

Bartolotta Restaurant Group and Milwaukee Public Schools to Partner With National Ice Cream Company

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group in its continued ProStart partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools will host an ice cream competition among students Wednesday The Bartolotta Restaurant Group and Milwaukee Public Schools are excited to announce a fun and educational ice cream-making competition among students through their shared partnership, ProStart. ProStart, a culinary arts program , was started to build broad career readiness skills needed for post-high school success and to connect students to restaurant and hospitality industry opportunities.

