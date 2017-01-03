ATF looks to identify Sherman Park arsonist
MILWAUKEE, WI Video and photographs of the main suspect in the arson of a BP gas station in Milwaukee's Sherman Park area are being released by federal agents seeking help identifying him. The man is accused of setting the gas station in the 3100-block of North Sherman on fire in the days after a Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a man in August.
