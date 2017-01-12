Andrew and Ryan Serfas named to Marquette University's fall 2017 Dean's List
Andrew Serfas and Ryan Serfas of Edwardsville, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Andrew Serfas is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomechanics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|9 hr
|Bad Bob
|12
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|carlj
|22
|Space Aliens
|Thu
|Crazed
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|Taxes
|Jan 7
|Taxed Silly
|1
|Customer service
|Jan 7
|Deispicable
|2
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Jan 3
|Deispicable
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC