Andrew and Ryan Serfas named to Marquette University's fall 2017 Dean's List

Andrew Serfas and Ryan Serfas of Edwardsville, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Andrew Serfas is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomechanics.

