All in good taste

They heard chefs speak of passion, hard work and demanding head chefs, tried their hands at creating baked cauliflower tots and then sampled the fruits of their labor. The 40 middle schoolers from Harborside Academy, 913 57th St., were on a field trip to Sazzy B's, 5623 Sixth Ave., as part of an elective called "Enrichment Intensive: Foodies."

