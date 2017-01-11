Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway in Milwaukee
This Air Miami charter aircraft, carrying the Miami Heat, slid on a runway at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport on January 11, 2017. A charter aircraft carrying the Miami Heat slid while taxiing after it landed at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport Wednesday night, the NBA team has confirmed.
