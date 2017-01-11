Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides o...

Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway in Milwaukee

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: ABC News

This Air Miami charter aircraft, carrying the Miami Heat, slid on a runway at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport on January 11, 2017. A charter aircraft carrying the Miami Heat slid while taxiing after it landed at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport Wednesday night, the NBA team has confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 11 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 17 hr joefinn 21
Space Aliens Mon Crazed 2
News US life expectancy falls Jan 8 Semper Fi 11
Taxes Jan 7 Taxed Silly 1
Customer service Jan 7 Deispicable 2
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Jan 3 Deispicable 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC