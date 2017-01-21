Acclaimed Broadcast Journalist Eric V...

Acclaimed Broadcast Journalist Eric Von to Be Inducted Into 40 Under 40 Hall of Fame

Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Acclaimed broadcast journalist Eric Von, who passed away in September 2016, is among the group of four Milwaukee-area business executives who will be inducted this year into the Milwaukee Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Hall of Fame. Von, who since the 1990s was the leading voice in Milwaukee African- American talk radio, was a well-respected talk show host and community leader most recently through a morning drive-time show on WNOV-AM .

