A peek at Milwaukee's first poke restaurant: FreshFin Poke
Although it didn't quite make its Thanksgiving deadline , Freshfin Poke, the new fast casual restaurant at 1806 E. North Ave. will be opening its doors to the public today, Jan. 12, beginning at 4 p.m. The first thing you'll note about Freshfin is its clean exterior and simple signage. You may also note that it's right next door to Insomnia Cookies... which... could be either a good or bad thing, depending.
