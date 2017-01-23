a oeThe Bachelora Recap: A Match Made...

a oeThe Bachelora Recap: A Match Made in Milwaukee?

On Monday night's episode of The Bachelor , Nick Viall called it one of his favorite weeks ever - but it's likely Corinne didn't feel the same. As Vanessa continued to confront Nick about his behavior with Corinne in the bouncy house, Taylor and Sarah went directly to Corinne - warning her the other girls were upset with her and she'd better get her act together.

