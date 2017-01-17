5 sweet pearls of wisdom from Pooh on...

5 sweet pearls of wisdom from Pooh on Pooh Day

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

There's plenty to ponder about Pooh, like why he's a little dopey at times and what he has against pants, but the chubby yellowish bear is full of sweet, earnest knowledge. For anyone feeling a little blue this week, and because it's National Winnie The Pooh Day, these are for you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dumbocrats 18 hr Hilda 1
News US life expectancy falls Tue fatale 19
Taxes Tue Taxed 3
Space Aliens Tue Greenie 4
tax hell Tue Overtaxed 1
looking for info on MistrissMegan Jan 16 Diva 2
News Sperb, Eugene R. 'Gene' (Jan '10) Jan 15 lance kuester 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC