12th District neighborhood selected for 2017 Block Build MKE
A neighborhood in the 12th Aldermanic District has been selected for the Revitalize Milwaukee 2017 Block Build MKE - a "major win" for the property owners and residents in the area, Alderman JosA© G. PA©rez said today. The 2nd Annual Block Build MKE will take place on May 19-20, 2017, and on that weekend, hundreds of volunteers and community partners will come together to transform - for free - more than 30 homes in the Clarke Square neighborhood on S. 17th St. between W. Mineral St. and W. Greenfield Ave .
