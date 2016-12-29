Woman pleads not guilty in fatal beating caught on Snapchat
A woman accused with two men in the fatal beating of a Milwaukee man that was captured on Snapchat has pleaded not guilty. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 20-year-old Sarah Zakzesky waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and was bound over for trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|12 hr
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|28
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|debbyasaus
|17
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Dec 26
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC