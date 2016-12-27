Wisconsin judges with organ donation ...

Wisconsin judges with organ donation story to be in Rose Parade

11 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

It was a big Rose Bowl send off Tuesday for two Milwaukee judges who made national headlines for a kidney donation. Judges Joann Eiring and Derek Mosley traded in their judiciary gowns for hospital gowns when Joann donated a kidney to her best friend Derek.

