WI Teacher Tells Class 'Write An Essay Defending The KKK'
Persuasive writing is a skill that must be honed and schools have done an excellent job in many parts of the country to teach kids how to effectively perfect this type of communication. From arguing about the benefits of free Wi-Fi to death penalty debates, the topics are endless and sometimes heated.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|1 hr
|Jerard
|2
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Sat
|rtoo
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Dec 22
|jessicawilley
|14
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
|Wisc Univ course-Problem with whiteness
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
