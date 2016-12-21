WI: Find-a-Ride App Offered by WisDOT
To prevent drunken driving during the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is offering a mobile app that includes a find-a-ride feature and blood alcohol estimator. Law enforcement officers will be out in force over the New Year's weekend as part of a national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that began Dec. 15 and runs through New Year's Day.
