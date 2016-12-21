Weekend Preview: Dec. 29, 2016- Jan. ...

Weekend Preview: Dec. 29, 2016- Jan. 1, 2017

Ah, another year in the books. Hope it was filled with fun and great memories. OnMilwaukee powers you through the final day of 2016 with events galore, including the MSO and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the Globetrotters, the Polar Plunge, the Wave, Kane Brown, Jim Gaffigan and much, much more.

