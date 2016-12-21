Weekend Preview: Dec. 29, 2016- Jan. 1, 2017
Ah, another year in the books. Hope it was filled with fun and great memories. OnMilwaukee powers you through the final day of 2016 with events galore, including the MSO and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the Globetrotters, the Polar Plunge, the Wave, Kane Brown, Jim Gaffigan and much, much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|7 hr
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|28
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|debbyasaus
|17
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Dec 27
|NextDetroit
|3
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Dec 26
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC