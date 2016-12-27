The inconvenience that Wauwatosa's Village improvement project has placed on businesses and pedestrians has lessened in recent weeks but will still be a part of 2017. Wauwatosa's Village improvement project enters new phase The inconvenience that Wauwatosa's Village improvement project has placed on businesses and pedestrians has lessened in recent weeks but will still be a part of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.