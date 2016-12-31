Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday: The Beginning
Milwaukee Municipal Court had 118,000 outstanding warrants related to tickets. In 2015, Milwaukee County Circuit Court had 17,000 outstanding warrants for criminal, traffic, misdemeanor, and felony matters.
