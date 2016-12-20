Victim of fatal crash on Milwaukee bridge identified
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Christopher Weber died about 8:30 a.m. Monday after he lost control of his truck on the Hoan Bridge. The vehicle went over the wall and landed on its roof on the ground below.
