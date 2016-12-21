The top 20 plays of the 2016 Milwaukee theater season
Trying to pick the top 20 plays of the year in Milwaukee is kind of like trying to choose which of your triplets you love the most. There are so many wonderful productions and the breadth and depth of Milwaukee theater is so breathtaking, that picking the best is a difficult exercise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|1 hr
|Jerard
|1
|Stingray
|1 hr
|rtoo
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|22 hr
|Nipz8146
|24
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Thu
|jessicawilley
|14
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Thu
|spud
|14
|Wisc Univ course-Problem with whiteness
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|ATF Murder
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC