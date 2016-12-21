The Phoenix Cocktail Club debuts new menu and cocktails on New Year's Eve

After three years of renovations, the historic William A. Webber House at 785 N. Jefferson St., will officially reopen its doors on Friday, Jan. 6 as The Phoenix Cocktail Club, a snazzy new cocktail lounge which will offer Milwaukeeans both creative libations and a menu of internationally-inspired dishes. But, if you're interested in an early peek at the new digs, you can get your first taste of new venue during a special soft opening preview on New Year's Eve.

