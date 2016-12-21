The life and death of Sydney Hih

The life and death of Sydney Hih

The massive, decrepit, patchwork-painted Sydney Hih buildings, which splayed on the corner of 3rd and Juneau from the mid-1800s to 2012, went through many transformations over the years, but are remembered by many Milwaukeeans as a sanctuary of counter-culture that created and quelled bands, businesses, relationships and lives. "For a lot of people in Milwaukee, the Sydney Hih building was a place of firsts," says Steve Tych, who worked and practiced there.

