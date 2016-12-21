Teacher Suspended Over KKK Assignment
A Milwaukee, Wisconsin charter school teacher has been removed from the classroom while the school looks into an assignment she gave students to defend the Ku Klux Klan. One parent said she isn't sure she wants her seventh grader going to Business and Economics Academy of Milwaukee after the letter she got last week.
