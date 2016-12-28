Strange object dropped from sky and s...

Strange object dropped from sky and smashed man's van

13 hrs ago

This strange object fell from the sky over Milwaukee, Wisconsin last week and smashed the roof of a van. . According to the van's owner, Michael Robinson, the large, heavy object "looked like a barbecue grill in the snow" but smelled of diesel.

