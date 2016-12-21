StartSmart Now Helping Spanish-Speaki...

StartSmart Now Helping Spanish-Speaking Entrepreneurs

StartSmart , the online tool to guide Milwaukee-based entrepreneurs launching new enterprises, is now active on the City of Milwaukee's website in both English and Spanish. Alderman Terry L. Witkowski and Alderman JosA© G. PA©rez - members of Milwaukee's Local Business Action Team - said they are very pleased to have StartSmart available to the city's Spanish-speaking population.

