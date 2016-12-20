Sprocket Cafe perks up southern end of Bay View
There are many non-chain coffee shops in Milwaukee, but until recently, not one that was located on the far south end of Bay View. Until recently that is, when Gwenn Barker and Juliet Popovic opened Sprocket Cafe , 3385 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The cafe is connected to Juliet's other business, Rusty Sprocket Antiques , a fun and well-stocked vintage thrift store that's connected to the cafe.
