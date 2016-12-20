Sprocket Cafe perks up southern end o...

Sprocket Cafe perks up southern end of Bay View

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

There are many non-chain coffee shops in Milwaukee, but until recently, not one that was located on the far south end of Bay View. Until recently that is, when Gwenn Barker and Juliet Popovic opened Sprocket Cafe , 3385 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The cafe is connected to Juliet's other business, Rusty Sprocket Antiques , a fun and well-stocked vintage thrift store that's connected to the cafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 3 hr Moaner8768 29
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Thu debbyasaus 17
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... Dec 27 NextDetroit 3
Hillary Clinton Hypnotism Dec 26 Eye full 3
Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec 25 Jerard 19
Stingray Dec 24 rtoo 1
News Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ... Dec 22 spud 14
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC