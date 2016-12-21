Sip on some gin and juice tonight with Snoop
I don't know about you, but tonight's Snoop Dogg show at The Riverside is among those I've been most looking forward to this year. How could it not be? The epic show is returning after 15 years, and you can not only see the legendary Snoop D-O-double-G but also Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, the Official Dogg Pound Gangsta and more.
