Scholar delivers a smart book about Octavia E. Butler
Reading Gerry Canavan's "Octavia E. Butler" is like opening up a second screen on this great American writer. Not only does Canavan explicate the sources, patterns and preoccupations of Butler's speculative fiction, he also explores her early drafts, false starts and unpublished fiction - and her notes to herself and others about her work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Tue
|leebrown
|16
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Tue
|NextDetroit
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Mon
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC