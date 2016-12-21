Scholar delivers a smart book about O...

Scholar delivers a smart book about Octavia E. Butler

Reading Gerry Canavan's "Octavia E. Butler" is like opening up a second screen on this great American writer. Not only does Canavan explicate the sources, patterns and preoccupations of Butler's speculative fiction, he also explores her early drafts, false starts and unpublished fiction - and her notes to herself and others about her work.

