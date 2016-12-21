Sanford chef to step back from Like Minds Brewing
Since spring of 2014, Like Minds Brewing business partners Chef Justin Aprahamian and John Lavelle have tackled myriad challenges together including legal hurdles and logistical battles to make their dream of establishing their brewery a reality. And those dreams came to fruition first in the form of a successful brewery in Chicago, and later in the small production brewery and brew pub, which opened in Milwaukee in 2016 .
