Red Cross Volunteers Assist Families Statewide over Holiday Weekend American Red Cross Disaster Action Team members continue to provide compassionate assistance to families American Red Cross Disaster Action Team members continued to provide compassionate assistance to families displaced by home fires over the Christmas holiday weekend. Fire displaced several families in the Milwaukee area, Rock County, Brown County, Barron County, Waushara, and Burnett counties.

