Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent...

Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Residents Consider Moving

There are 2 comments on the Milwaukee Courier Online story from Yesterday, titled Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Residents Consider Moving. In it, Milwaukee Courier Online reports that:

Milwaukee's road to improve public safety has taken a roller coaster course following events over the past few months. The summer began with the Common Council announcing their multifaceted Public Safety Action Plan, which would engage community members, civic leaders, faith based organizations and police officers through programs and initiatives.

Jerard

Milwaukee, WI

#1 Yesterday
Yes 77 percent of residents in Milwaukee County are considering moving. The mob runs it and this is what you get.
Jerard

Milwaukee, WI

#2 1 hr ago
Maybe nearing 90% with residents no longer believing Barrett or Flynn any longer or that other idiot Abele.
