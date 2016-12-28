Nick Viall Confirms He's Falling For 'Multiple Women' On The...

We're officially just five days away from beginning Nick Viall 's journey to prolonged engagement on The Bachelor , and we could not be more excited . The 36-year-old software sales executive from Milwaukee, Wisconsin sat down with PEOPLE on Wednesday where he confirmed those previous reports that he's falling for more than one contestant, saying: "Early on, with so many women, you obviously don't know a lot of things about them, but talking to all of them and wanting to make it meaningful to all of them is very physically taxing.

