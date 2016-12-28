Nick Viall Confirms He's Falling For 'Multiple Women' On The...

Nick Viall Confirms He's Falling For ...

We're officially just five days away from beginning Nick Viall 's journey to prolonged engagement on The Bachelor , and we could not be more excited . The 36-year-old software sales executive from Milwaukee, Wisconsin sat down with PEOPLE on Wednesday where he confirmed those previous reports that he's falling for more than one contestant, saying: "Early on, with so many women, you obviously don't know a lot of things about them, but talking to all of them and wanting to make it meaningful to all of them is very physically taxing.

