MPL selects Young plan for new King Library
Milwaukee Public Library Board of Trustees last night selected Young Development to lead a new mixed-use project to replace the current Martin Luther King Library at 310 W. Locust St. In his 2014 budget, Mayor Tom Barrett prioritized redevelopment of the library branch system in a multi-year building and renovation program with an investment of $21.5 million over five to seven years. The project calls for rebuilding four branches Forest Home , Mill Road, Capitol and Martin Luther King.
