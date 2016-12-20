More

Madison Police leaders have decided to pass on the opportunity to qualify for a matching, federal grant of potentially over $500,000 to support police body cameras, citing the recent, rejection of a pilot program by city council members. The grant program through the bureau of justice assistance has a Feb. 17 deadline for interested police departments to apply.

