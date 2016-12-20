More
Madison Police leaders have decided to pass on the opportunity to qualify for a matching, federal grant of potentially over $500,000 to support police body cameras, citing the recent, rejection of a pilot program by city council members. The grant program through the bureau of justice assistance has a Feb. 17 deadline for interested police departments to apply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|1 hr
|Jerard
|1
|Stingray
|1 hr
|rtoo
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|22 hr
|Nipz8146
|24
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Thu
|jessicawilley
|14
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Thu
|spud
|14
|Wisc Univ course-Problem with whiteness
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
|ATF Murder
|Dec 18
|Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC