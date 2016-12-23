Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Honors Employees Making a Difference
As part of his performance management initiative, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is highlighting County employees who are providing excellent service and getting things done. Today, County Executive Abele is putting the spotlight on employees who have gone above and beyond to give back to our community and make a difference.
