Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abel...

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Honors Employees Making a Difference

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

As part of his performance management initiative, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is highlighting County employees who are providing excellent service and getting things done. Today, County Executive Abele is putting the spotlight on employees who have gone above and beyond to give back to our community and make a difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside... 1 hr Jerard 2
Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12) 1 hr Jerard 19
Stingray Sat rtoo 1
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Fri Nipz8146 24
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Dec 22 jessicawilley 14
News Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ... Dec 22 spud 14
Wisc Univ course-Problem with whiteness Dec 20 Taylor 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,959

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC