Milwaukee cop who killed Sylville Smith blocks body cam footage
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from Friday, titled Milwaukee cop who killed Sylville Smith blocks body cam footage. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
A former Milwaukee police officer accused of fatally killing a black man during a traffic stop waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday, erasing a chance for the public to see body camera footage of the incident. Dominique Heaggan-Brown's attorney, Steven Kohn, waived the hearing and entered a not guilty plea to the charge of felony reckless homicide for his client.
#1 Yesterday
We really wouldnt want you to see that footage how cops really treat the public in Milwaukee.
