Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council Donates Toys to Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club
This Christmas the MBCTC will be delivering construction toys collected through the Dream It, Achieve It toy drive to the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club. During an upcoming grand re-opening celebration early next year, children at Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club in Sherman Park will have an opportunity to play with construction related toys that stimulate interest in construction careers through an initiative by the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council .
