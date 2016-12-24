Mentoring Program Helps Milwaukee Teens Find Hope
Tierra Lee-Program Director, Paris Berry-Project Hope Youth Coordinator and Rita Lee-Founder/CEO of Project Hope Youth Program. Poverty, keeping up with school, self-esteem, dealing with bullies, and domestic violence can be massive challenges in the life of Milwaukee teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|10 hr
|Jerard
|2
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Sat
|rtoo
|1
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 23
|Nipz8146
|24
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Dec 22
|jessicawilley
|14
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
|Wisc Univ course-Problem with whiteness
|Dec 20
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC