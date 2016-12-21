Marquette University adds to Tolkien ...

Marquette University adds to Tolkien collection

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This undated photo released from Marquette University in Milwaukee, shows the inside cover of the first-edition, first-printing copy of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic tale "The Hobbit." It was obtained by the school's Department of Special Collections and University Archives and is one of only 1,500 in existence.

