Man 'forced to eat cat faeces for Snapchat videos before being beaten to death'
Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro, 20, was beaten up, urinated on, and made to consume soiled cat litter on December 19 in Milwaukee, according to criminal complaints. One of the brothers, 20-year-old Devin Katzfey, forced the victim to eat the cat faeces from the litter box while his 19-year-old brother, Branden Katzfey, urinated on him.
Read more at Metro UK News.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|4 hr
|Next
|27
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Tue
|leebrown
|16
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|Tue
|NextDetroit
|3
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Mon
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
