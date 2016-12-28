Man 'forced to eat cat faeces for Snapchat videos before being beaten to death'

Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro, 20, was beaten up, urinated on, and made to consume soiled cat litter on December 19 in Milwaukee, according to criminal complaints. One of the brothers, 20-year-old Devin Katzfey, forced the victim to eat the cat faeces from the litter box while his 19-year-old brother, Branden Katzfey, urinated on him.

