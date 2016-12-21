Kenosha area firms among those seekin...

Kenosha area firms among those seeking to hire in 2017

Read more: Kenosha News

New products and expansions have some local manufacturers considering workforce expansion amid pressure nationally to increase wages and benefits to attract skilled laborers. A survey by ASQ, a global research organization based in Milwaukee, indicates that many U.S. companies were looking to increase their workforce and pay in the upcoming year.

Milwaukee, WI

