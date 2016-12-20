Funding increases headline wish list for performing arts companies in 2017
The new year is a time for thanks for the past and a time for hopes and wishes for the brand new time in our life and nowhere is it more profound than in the world of the performing arts. The performing arts, music, theater and dance, are filled with reimagination, new and untested ideas and welcoming risk into their DNA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|leebrown
|16
|Public Safety Survey Shows 70 Percent of Reside...
|18 hr
|NextDetroit
|3
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Hillary Clinton Hypnotism
|Mon
|Eye full
|3
|Brown Deer Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 25
|Jerard
|19
|Stingray
|Dec 24
|rtoo
|1
|Report: Kasich made good on his promise to not ...
|Dec 22
|spud
|14
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC