Friday Snow

Meteorologist Jeff Last with the National Weather Service says they're tracking a weather system that will produce light snow across the region. "The snow will start in this area probably late morning, it will start to accumulate during the early to mid-afternoon and continue through about 8 p.m. or 9 p.m." "We are looking at a widespread 2 inch snowfall over almost all of Wisconsin, with about 3 inches or so anywhere from Green Bay down to near Milwaukee, west to La Crosse and Madison," said Last.

